Sister Wives star Robert Garrison Brown’s family wants to keep his memory alive through his Hawaiian T-shirt company, Bob’s Floral.

Following Garrison’s death at the age of 25 in March, The U.S. Sun confirmed that Bob’s Floral LLC is still active as of Sunday, April 7. Additionally, a source told the outlet that the Brown family plans to keep the company going as a way to honor Garrison.

“He was definitely planning on working on his clothing, but before his death, he wasn’t really doing much of anything, truthfully,” the insider explained. “He was depressed and was unhappy, and he didn’t feel like he was getting much success from anything.”

While the source said there “wasn’t really any announcements of any plans coming” for the company before Garrison’s death, “there’s conversations within the family about how they’re going to try to keep his legacy alive.”

“They plan on carrying on some of his dreams, which can be done by his brothers,” the insider continued, adding that the TLC stars are “working on creating a foundation for him” that will raise money to help animals.

The source concluded that the Brown family is “going to turn what happened into a positive.”

Garrison launched the Hawaiian-style clothing business in May 2019 with help from his brother Gabe Brown. However, he revealed that the company was “temporarily on pause” in November 2020.

“My reopening plan is BIG but needs time to be executed. I wish for Bob’s Floral products to be made domestically and with care and passion for those who seek an easy going lifestyle,” Garrison explained in a post via the company’s Instagram account at the time. “Until then we hope you continue to follow and support the page. Thank you all so much!”

In addition to keeping his company alive, several of his family members showed their support for the business by wearing Bob’s Floral’s Hawaiian shirts to Garrison’s funeral on March 9.

Courtesy of Garrison Brown/Instagram

The service was held four days after he died following an apparent suicide on March 5. His parents, Janelle Brown and Kody Brown, issued a joint statement confirming their son’s death just hours after news broke about his passing.

“[We] are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” the former couple, who split in December 2022, wrote via Instagram at the time. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”