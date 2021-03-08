Hidden meaning? Drake reignited his feud with Kanye West after seemingly hinting at an alleged affair with Kim Kardashian in his new song “Wants and Needs.”

“Yeah, I probably should go link with Yeezy, I need me some Jesus / But soon as I started confessin’ my sins, he wouldn’t believe us,” the 34-year-old raps.

It didn’t take long for fans to decode the lyrics, with one user tweeting, “Lmaoo, I know @kanyewest just heard that verse on @Drake new song bruh. @KimKardashian had a lil entanglement.” Another added, “Drake basically admits he smashed Kim and told Kanye,” while a third chimed in, “So basically DRAKE CONFIRMS HE SLEPT WITH KIM KARDASHIAN.”

The tune, released as one of the three tracks on his new EP Scary Hours 2, is the latest chapter in Drake’s long-standing beef with the 43-year-old rapper.

In 2018, a theory went viral suggesting Drake’s song “In My Feelings” was about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40. A Twitter thread from user @tmorrison54 had over 60,000 retweets and 129,000 likes alleging, “Drake’s been telling us for months now he slept with Kim K., we just haven’t been listening.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Kim denied the rumors, saying an affair “never happened, end of story.” As for Kanye, he posted an 18-tweet rant, slamming the Grammy winner for being two-faced.

“I had to bring this up because it’s the most f–ked up thing of all, and I just saw it this morning,” he tweeted at the time. “Imagine having a problem with somebody and they follow your wife on Instagram. We truly wish this man the best and pray that he will find the same happiness that we have.”

In Touch confirmed Kim filed for divorce from Kanye last month, after nearly seven years of marriage. Previously, an insider exclusively revealed that the power couple had “been leading separate lives for well over a year” and that the Skims founder was “in talks with lawyers.”

Despite their ups and downs over the years, things seemingly took a turn in July 2020. At the time, Kim was spotted crying in her car outside a Wendy’s in Wyoming following Kanye’s comments on their oldest daughter, North. During Grammy winner‘s first presidential campaign rally, Kanye revealed he and Kim considered getting an abortion after she found out she was pregnant with their firstborn in 2012.

Following that appearance, the dad of four — who also shares Saint, Chicago and Psalm with Kim — went off on a Twitter rant alleging Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, were trying to “lock him up.” He then tweeted he had been “trying to get divorced” from Kim and claimed she cheated with fellow rapper Meek Mill.

That said, it seems the former couple are handling the split maturely. A source told Us Weekly in March, “Kim is doing well, she’s taking things day by day. Everything has been going as smoothly as possible with her and Kanye so far.”

The former couple have yet to comment on Drake’s (new) song.