Moving on. Kim Kardashian is living life one step at a time amid her whirlwind divorce from estranged husband Kanye West, for which she officially filed on February 19.

“Kim is doing well, she’s taking things day by day,” an insider told Us Weekly on Thursday, March 4. “Everything has been going as smoothly as possible with her and Kanye so far.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s filing date came just over one month after multiple sources confirmed to Life & Style that Kim, 40, “wanted to move forward” with a divorce.

The mother of four — she and Kanye share 7-year-old daugher North, 5-year-old son Saint, 3-year-old daughter Chicago and 22-month-old son Psalm — has been keeping herself busy amid the split. “[Kim] will continue to focus on her business empire,” a separate source told Us Weekly after the KKW Beauty founder’s filing. “Kim has been in individual counseling and is at peace with where her life is headed.”

In December 2020, an insider told In Touch that the Skims founder and the Yeezy founder had been “leading separate lives for well over a year” and were “drifting further and further away from each other.” Their relationship had taken a turn for the worse five months prior, when Kanye accused his wife and his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, of trying to “lock him up.”

Despite the end of her marriage, Kim is “really trying to keep the peace” with Kanye amid the divorce proceedings. She wants to “remain on amicable terms” for the “sake of the kids,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style. “Kanye is a good father, and Kim wants him to be a prominent figure in the kids’ lives,” the source added. “She’s hoping this will all roll out as smoothly as possible.”

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

The former flames wed in May 2014, after three years of dating. The pair seemed really in love — and the reality star was open about her feelings for the rapper. “I swear from the moment I landed, I fell madly in love with him and I thought, ‘Oh, my God, why didn’t I do this sooner?’” she gushed during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10th anniversary special in 2017. “Like, this is what real life is like — love and fun and real support.”