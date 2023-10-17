90 Day Fiance's Kalani Is 'Unsure' of Asuelu Amid Cheating

90 Day Fiancé star Kalani Faagata is “unsure” about the future of her marriage to Asuelu Pulaa after confirming he cheated on her a dozen times throughout their relationship.

During the Monday, October 16, episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Kalani, 35, came clean about spending the night with her “hall pass,” Dallas Nuez, to her costars Yara Zaya, Angela Deem and Liz Woods.

Despite Kalani initially blocking Dallas from communicating with her to fully work out her relationship with Asuelu, 28, in couples’ therapy, she unblocked him after she caught Asuelu suspiciously deleting text messages the day before.

Kalani concluded that she “lost interest” in the Samoa native, and revealed to the group that Asuelu has cheated on her “12 times” since they began their relationship in 2017.

“When Asuelu finds out what I was doing, he’s going to flip out,” the mom of two explained in a private confessional. When Liz, 29, asked if Kalani was planning to attend the recommitment ceremony with her husband, she replied that she was “unsure.”

Viewers have watched Kalani and Asuelu face several difficulties in their relationship; however, the TLC alums decided to give their marriage one more shot during the debut season of 90 Day: The Last Resort.

During the August 14 premiere, Kalani disclosed during a group therapy session that Asuelu had cheated on her during a trip to visit his dad in Samoa. After seeing Asuelu’s white tongue, which is typically a sign of an oral yeast infection known as thrush, on a video call, the mom of two learned that he accepted oral sex from an unnamed woman at a bar.

Though Kalani wanted to end her marriage at the time, Asuelu offered his wife a “hall pass” to kiss another man. To his shock, Kalani took the hall pass but revealed their encounter escalated to oral sex and then to actual sex. The reality star also stated on the spinoff that she developed feelings for her hall pass and stayed in touch with him.

“I took Asuelu up on the hall pass because sexually I’ve only been with Asuelu, and I wanted to see what it was like,” she said during the August 21 episode. “But once I got to know this other person better, I ended up liking the other man. So I don’t know.”

However, Kalani later revealed that Asuelu’s infidelity wasn’t limited to one instance, and he had cheated on her multiple times, including during her pregnancies with their sons, Oliver and Kennedy.

“I just felt like I needed to suck it up and just hide it,” she explained during the October 2 episode. “I wanted him to get along with my dad and with my family members, so I just kept it hidden basically to protect him.”

Kalani and Asuelu were first introduced on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé, after initially meeting while she was on a trip to Samoa. After quickly getting pregnant, the pair welcomed baby No. 1 in January 2018. Shortly after Oliver’s arrival, Kalani began the process for Asuelu’s K-1 visa.

Almost immediately, Kalani’s family was skeptical of her relationship with Asuelu. Things worsened when Kalani learned she was pregnant again and expecting baby No. 2 with Asuelu shortly after he arrived in America. The pair welcomed Kennedy in May 2019.