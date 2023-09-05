Christine Brown has revealed that her fiancé, David Woolley, has been watching the latest season of Sister Wives alongside her while her drama with ex Kody Brown plays out onscreen.

The TLC star, 51, shared an Instagram post on Sunday, September 3, showing the pair cuddled up together as Christine wrote in the caption, “Ironically, Sister Wives just had a commercial break and Stir.com advertised! It’s where I met David!” along with the hashtags “meant to be,” “irony” and “soulmates.” Christine met David via the dating app, which advertises itself as “where single parents date.”

One fan asked the Utah resident, “Christine … are you watching sister wives with your fiancé? Inquiring minds need to know,” to which she replied, “Yes. I. Am!”

Her followers went wild over the response. One wrote, “Could I just love ya any more for this comment? Girl,” while another added, “That’s what real queens do! I love that David’s support you in this way!!!”

One user responded, “Go queen! I have wondered this,” as another wrote, “I’ve GOT to see some reaction videos from the fiance!” A fan assured Christine, “I am sure that viewing it is an affirmation that you made the correct decision.”

Christine announced on November 2, 2021, that she ended her plural marriage with Kody, as she became the first of three sister wives to leave the family patriarch.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the TV personality wrote in a statement via her Instagram account. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family. With Love, Christine Brown.”

The former couple share six children: Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, Truely and Paedon. Christine and Kody spiritually wed on March 25, 1994.

After leaving Kody, Christine found love with David and her admission that they met on Stir.com has helped clear up how they first got together. In January 2023, she confessed, “I’m dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward,” alongside a series of photos from an off-roading trip in Utah, adding “Dating online is crazy! Any advice for dating at 50?!”

The following month, Christine gushed about David without directly naming him. “He’s wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for. [He’s] incredible with Truely,” she announced during a February 7 Instagram Story. “He’s absolutely a dream come true and I’m so excited to show you guys pictures and everything in a little bit.”

One week later on Valentine’s Day, Christine made David Instagram official in a post where she shared a couple’s selfie and wrote, “I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath. He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.” The pair got engaged in April 2023 following their whirlwind romance.

Since Christine left, Kody has lost two more wives. After addressing their declining relationship during the Sister Wives reunion, he and Meri Brown announced in January 2023, “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.”

In December 2022, In Touch exclusively confirmed Janelle Brown was leaving Kody. “Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” a source said, adding that the Sister Wives star – who has been in a spiritual marriage with Kody since 1993 – “outgrew him.”

The following month, Janelle revealed on the Sister Wives: One on One special, “Kody and I have separated and I’m happy, really happy,” adding, “I don’t know, things just really became sort of indifferent, like I just didn’t care anymore.” Kody is still with his one remaining sister wife, Robyn Brown.