Sister Wives star Kody Brown asked ex-wife Christine Brown to join him in couple’s therapy following their split in an effort not to “hate” her for the sake of their six children.”

“She’s trying to say it’s heartbreaking? She’s acting like in every way possible that her life is better than it has ever been,” Kody, 54, says of Christine, 51, in a confessional during the upcoming Sunday, August 27, episode. He then tells his ex he thought about doing “breakup counseling” with her and that he wants to get in a place where the two can be “functional.”

Christine incredulously asks, ‘“Post-breakup counseling?[ What for?” and Kody tells her, “Listen, I’ve gotta get to a place where I don’t hate you, so I never speak bad about you to my children. That’s my worry.”

“If you need to have some sort of, like, post-breakup counseling with me, that’s fine,” she tells him, adding, “The whole thing is very heartbreaking. It’s very sad.”

Kody responds, “That’s why I’m talking about counseling. If we go through something, counseling, we get over it. We shake hands, we go ‘hey have a good life.'”

In the confessional, Kody reveals, “I feel like, yeah, I need to figure out how to forgive [Christine]. That’d be a good idea. But am I ever going to trust her? Probably not.”

Christine later confesses to a producer that Kody had been bringing up counseling for “years,” but “we’re just not going to do it. I thought I’d tell you. We’re just not going to.”

The mother of six goes on to explain, “For years I cared. Whatever he wanted, whatever he needed, I wanted to be the best wife ever, even when it didn’t matter to him. I would have done anything he needed me to do, but I’m done. I’m done. I’m not going to do a thing for him anymore.”

Christine announced her split from Kody in November 2021. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the reality star wrote in a statement via her Instagram account on November 2. She added, “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

The former couple share six children: Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely. All of the kids are now adults with the exception of Truely, 12, as the preteen lives with Christine and her fiancé, David Woolley.

The TLC star revealed to fans in February 2023 that she was “dating someone exclusively,” in her first relationship since leaving Kody.

“He’s wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for. [He’s] incredible with Truely,” Christine announced during a February 7 car confession shared via her Instagram Story. “He’s absolutely a dream come true and I’m so excited to show you guys pictures and everything in a little bit.”

Christine made her relationship with David Instagram official on Valentine’s Day, gushing next to a photo of the couple, “I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath. He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.” The couple got engaged in April after a whirlwind romance.