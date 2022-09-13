Working woman! While Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is best known for starring alongside her husband, Kody Brown, and sister wives on the TLC show, she also makes money outside of the reality TV gig. Keep reading to find out her net worth, how she makes a living and more.

What Is Janelle Brown’s Net Worth?

Janelle has an estimated net worth of $400,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Much Money Does Janelle Brown Make on ‘Sister Wives’?

She has been starring on Sister Wives since the series premiered in 2010.

While it’s assumed that Janelle and her family earn stable paychecks from the show, it’s not clear how much money she is taking home from each episode.

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

Reality producer Terence Michael has estimated that reality families earn about 10 percent of a show’s per-episode budget. It’s believed that TLC spends between $250,000 and $400,000 per episode on its shows, which means the Browns take in $25,000 to $40,000. However, the money would have to be split between all of the family members.

It was previously reported in 2019 that the family took a pay cut to keep the show on the air amid low ratings.

How Else Does Janelle Brown Make Money?

Janelle also makes money through her health and lifestyle business, Strive with Janelle. According to the company’s website, she has been a certified health coach since 2019.

“The essence of my work is to facilitate self-growth by helping you identify your core mind, body and spirit challenges, so that you can overcome them with confidence,” she explained. “Only then, will you be able to fully embrace who you are and start living a happier and healthier life.”

On the website, Janelle promotes health coaching appointments and also sells a variety of merchandise including water bottles, watches, bags, shirts and pedometers.

Additionally, Janelle has teamed up with her former sister wife, Christine Brown, to share wellness advice and products on their joint Instagram account, The Secret to Self Care. One product that they regularly promote via their social media accounts is the health-based brand Plexus.

Janelle is also active on Cameo, where she records personalized videos for fans for $35.

She previously worked as a real estate agent when the family was living in Nevada. However, it is not currently clear if she plans to return to the field.