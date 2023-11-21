After years of speculation, The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno admitted there was some interest in his sister Nicole Jimeno’s friend, Coraima Morla, following his divorce from Chantel Everett.

After a failed first date with another one of Nicole’s friends, Pedro, 32, met up with Coraima during the Monday, November 20 episode of the spinoff. During the meeting, Pedro admitted “there was something there” between him and Coraima; however, it was not meant to be. The Dominican Republic native seemingly hinted there was some history between them as he said he and Coraima never hooked up “after Chantel came along.”

Pedro posted a photo of their outing and after Chantel, 32, caught wind of the interaction, she felt it was a “stab in the back” as he was lying to her for seven years.

​​“You always told me that there was nothing going on there and now you’re meeting up with Coraima,” Chantel yelled at him on the phone later in the episode as they discussed their pending home sale. Pedro argued that it was “none of her business” and he could do whatever wanted as a single man.

Coraima — who wasn’t shy about the crush she developed on her friend’s older brother — was first introduced during season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? in 2019 after Pedro returned to his native country without Chantel.

After enjoying about 10 shots of alcohol, viewers were shocked when Pedro took off his wedding ring and intimately danced with Coraima. Adding fuel to the fire, the real estate agent gushed about how great she looked and Coraima expressed she felt there was a connection between them.

This led to a fierce confrontation between Chantel and Coraima in season 1 of The Family Chantel in 2019 — which ended with Coraima on the receiving end of a drink.

“I didn’t put a gun to his neck or his head for him to dance with me,” Coraima fiercely defended herself during the sit-down conversation with Nicole, Pedro and Chantel. “I simply said he should be with a Dominican. Like me or whoever.”

Following the news of Pedro and Chantel’s marital troubles in season 4, Nicole joked that this was Coraima’s chance to “comfort” her sibling. “I really don’t rule out the possibility that Pedro and I at some point could spend time together,” Coraima confessed to producers in a solo confessional during an August 2022 episode. “I leave it for time to decide.”

Pedro filed for divorce from Chantel in May 2022, a month after officially separating and nearly six years following their secret engagement that played out during season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé in 2016. The pair signed their divorce documents and made their legal separation final during season 5, which premiered on November 6.