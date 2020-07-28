Despite the fact that she has over three million followers on Instagram, Chanel West Coast isn’t quite a household name just yet. Yet being the operative word there. Chanel West Coast, real name Chelsea Chanel Dudley, is just getting started, people. Here’s everything you need to know about the actress, rapper and social media maven.

She got her start on MTV.

Back in 2008, the now-31-year-old was introduced to television thanks to Rob Dyrdek. The pair met through mutual friends and, shortly after, he offered her a job on his show, Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory, where she appeared for four seasons. Then, in 2011, Chanel appeared in Rob’s other, more well-known show, Ridiculousness. In the show, she reviews online videos with Rob and Sterling “Steelo” Brim.

In July 2020, the blonde babe gushed to In Touch exclusively about the relationship she has with her costars. “I’m close with the guys, we’re kind of like family,” she dished. “They’re both doing really good,” she added, referring to how they’re coping amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She’s a rapper.

Chanel, who also appeared in an episode of the MTV scripted series The Hard Times of RJ Berger, is also super focused on her music career these days. In 2009, she started recording music with a few notable artists, such as Tiffanie Anderson. In 2012, Lil Wayne signed her to his label, Young Money Entertainment, and she began recording an album shortly after. In 2014, she released a few tracks online — one being “Miles and Miles.” She also recently dropped a new single titled “Black Roses.”

KCR/Shutterstock

She’s feisty.

In 2015, the rapper was arrested at 1 OAK nightclub in Hollywood. After fighting with a girl inside the club, the actress was held on a citizen’s arrest until police showed up — and when they did show up, she reportedly proceeded to kick and punch the officers. Afterward, Chanel was mocked online for asking authorities, “Do you know who I am? … I’ve been on TV for 17 seasons!” She later attempted to explain herself on social media, saying that “not everything we read is true.” She’s also found herself in plenty of other feuds since.

She may have beef with Nicki Minaj.

She’s never gotten super specific, but the starlet has alluded to the fact that she and Nicki Minaj have butted heads. When asked if she’d want to collaborate with the “Megatron” singer, she exclusively told In Touch, “In the past, I would have said yes. I don’t know how much she wants to collaborate with me. But yeah, I’ve always been a fan of her music. I think it’s dope. If she wanted to collaborate with me, then sure.” OK, fiiine, she’ll collaborate with Nicki.

She killed it on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.

In 2017, it was announced that the Los Angeles native would be joining season 4 of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. Speaking exclusively to In Touch, Chanel said, “It’s really cool to finally be on a show where I’m able to show more of my life and who I really am as a person. I’ve been on TV for years, but I’ve always been kind of a side character. And it hasn’t really shown my music at all. And being a part of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood — I’m showcasing my music and I am so excited about that.” She only stuck around for one season, but she’s stayed busy since, working on new music and releasing songs like her (very relatable) 2020 anthem, “No Plans.”

She’s not currently dating anyone.

“I’m just a friendly person,” the reality TV starlet explained to In Touch with her signature giggle when asked about dating rumors. “I’ve created a lot of friendships and relationships with a lot of people in the business just through being on our show,” she added. “If I’m dating somebody, you guys are going to definitely know for sure.”

That doesn’t stop people from sliding into her DMs, though, even if they’re taken. “Um, it looks like he has a girlfriend. This guy is crazy!” she dished in an exclusive clip while reading one of her messages from a fan. Hmm, perhaps he would have had a shot if he wasn’t off the market. Take notes, boys.