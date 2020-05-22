Leaving her namesake? Chanel West Coast revealed she is over living in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 21. “Been looking for houses in other states because I honestly can’t stand L.A. anymore,” the Ridiculousness star, 31, began.

“I could literally live like Richie Rich in some states compared to this overpriced house I’m in now,” the “Black Roses” singer said on her Instagram Story. “Can’t wait to buy a house elsewhere and [get the f–k out of here].”

Courtesy Chanel West Coast/Instagram

It’s hard to imagine the “Anchors” rapper living anywhere other than California, but we know she will leave her mark wherever she goes. Her current home embodies everything the single lady loves. In March, Chanel took In Touch on an exclusive tour of her current home and it’s everything you would expect from the MTV personality and more.

With a color scheme of pink, green and gold, the skater girl’s home puts Barbie’s dream house to shame. Of course, her sweet pad also has several edgy touches. In her kitchen, the Youtuber pays attention to every detail, even down to the paper towels. “Everybody is so intrigued by the black paper towels. It’s a custom designer paper towel holder and these are the most expensive paper towels. So they’re just for show,” Chanel said while showing In Touch around her humble abode. “When somebody comes over here and tries to use it, I instantly pull out the white [paper towels] from the cupboard.”

While every aspect of the brunette beauty’s home is unique to her, Chanel’s bedroom definitely reflects her personality and passion the most. One such detail is the neon sign that hangs above her bed with the quote “It was all a dream” by the late rapper Biggie Smalls.

“I felt like it was the perfect quote to put above my bed because this is where I obviously do a lot of dreaming and my dreams are not just dreams,” Chanel revealed. “I will dream and have visions for music videos, dream and have visions for songs. I’m out here making moves and my dreams.”

Although we would be heartbroken to see Chanel leave the west coast, we’re confident she will make the best decision for herself.