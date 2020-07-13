Ridiculously good friends! Chanel West Coast exclusively dishes on her relationship with Ridiculousness costars Rob Dyrdek and Sterling “Steelo” Brim.

“I’m close with the guys, we’re kind of like family, so I’ve talked to them,” the blonde babe, 31, tells In Touch.

“Rob’s the type of person who loves to be at home, so he doesn’t mind being stuck at home during a pandemic because he’s kind of a homebody,” she adds, referring to the global coronavirus outbreak. “He lives in a mansion with the cutest family. So he’s super happy.” Rob, 46, is married to Bryiana Noelle Flores and they have two children together, Kodah Dash, 3, and Nala Ryan, 2.

As for Sterling, 32, he “might be getting a little stir crazy,” Chanel jokes because “he travels a lot.”

“But yeah, I’ve talked to them, and they’re both doing good. We’ve been updating each other on like, ‘Hey, maybe we’ll be seeing each other next week!’ Maybe we won’t,” the reality star notes with her signature giggle.

In a recent Instagram snap, the rapper captioned several shots with Sterling, “Back 2 [sic] work social distancing style! (We now sit six feet apart on the couch). New season of @ridiculousness coming soon!”

Though there’s not yet a premiere date just yet, Chanel reveals how much has changed on set in just a few months. “We start filming six episodes a day now,” she discloses, before mentioning the cameras will be rolling without an “audience.”

