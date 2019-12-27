Courtesy Chanel West Coast/Instagram (2)

From clapback queen to daddy’s little girl! Chanel West Coast talks a good game, but at the end of the day, her home always has her heart. Recently, the Ridiculousness star, 31, has been spending a lot of time with her parents and we love watching the West Coasts bond.

In fact, the West Coasts, a.k.a. the Dudleys, are a modern-day family and they are proud to show off a united front. Although Chanel’s parents haven’t been an item since she was young, they both spent the holidays by their daughter’s side. Her stepmom even joined in on the family fun too.

Growing up, Chanel split her time between her mom’s home in L.A. and her dad’s homebase in New York City. Her dad worked as a DJ back in the day, and clearly his love for music rubbed off on his little girl.

Scroll below to check out some of the cutest moments from Chanel and the West Coasts.