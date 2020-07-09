Exclusive Chanel West Coast Says She Got ‘Clearance’ to Resume Filming ‘Ridiculousness’ After It Was ‘Pushed Back’

Set your DVRs! Chanel West Coast exclusively reveals to In Touch she “finally got clearance” to resume filming Ridiculousness on July 9.

“Everybody has to get their coronavirus tests first,” the 31-year-old explained about why the MTV series was postponed. “It’s been pushed back so many weeks. They pushed it to June 30, then they pushed it to July 7 and now it’s officially July 9.”

The blonde babe added that there isn’t a premiere date just yet and that the cameras will be rolling this time without an “audience.”

“We start filming six episodes a day now,” Chanel disclosed. Yikes! “It’s fun, it’s just a little hectic for me as a girl with the glam, you know, back to back changing. I always say in between the episodes my dressing room looks like a NASCAR pitstop.”

Chanel has been keeping in touch with her costars, host Rob Dyrdek and fellow cohost Sterling “Steelo” Brim amid the pandemic.

“I’m close with the guys, we’re kind of like family, so I talked to them,” the reality star dished, adding with her signature giggle that Rob, 46, “loves to be at home,” so he “doesn’t mind” being indoors with his “cute family.” As for Sterling, 32, he “might be getting a little stir crazy.”

Although Chanel enjoys going out, she’s “become” a homebody. “I never used to like being home that much, and then [coronavirus] made me appreciate my home.”

We can’t wait to watch when the show comes back on!

