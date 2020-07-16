Party of one! Chanel West Coast sets the record straight about “dating rumors” in an exclusive interview with In Touch. While she is hot on the market, she says she has more friends than lovers.

“I have a lot of famous friends and I’ve been on, obviously, a ton of episodes of Ridiculousness with so many different guests. I’ve created a lot of friendships and relationships with a lot of people in the business just through being on our show. And I know a lot of different people, so sometimes like, I guess hanging out with people, people [are] like, ‘Oh, like, are you guys dating?’ But it’s like, no, I’m just a friendly person,” the MTV personality, 31, explains.

“I have a lot of friends,” Chanel adds, but “if I’m dating somebody, you guys are going to definitely know for sure.”

Although the “Anchors” singer promises to keep her fans in the loop with her love life, she says the coronavirus pandemic is making it “hard to date.” While she has considered taking her journey to find a partner online, she currently isn’t on any dating apps but would consider trying the celebrity dating app Raya.

Despite being a public figure herself, Chanel says she wouldn’t mind dating someone out of the spotlight. “I would love an average Joe, like not super average, but like, you know, I’m totally down for a regular guy that’s not in the industry,” she says. “I just don’t know where to find them, I guess.”

In the past, Chanel was in a long-term relationship with Scottish singer Liam Horne. After the pair first linked up in April 2014, they were together for three years until they split in July 2017. At the time, Chanel was just about to join the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, so it looks like she put her love life on hold for her career.

Although the exes parted ways, they often packed on the PDA while walking the red carpet and gushed over each other on social media while they were an item.

We can’t wait to see who the careerwoman ends up with!