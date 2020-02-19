Fellow Celebrities Aren’t Safe Either

Chanel doesn’t just snap at the average, she also strikes at her famous counterparts. She took to her Instagram Story to warn her fans that not all celebrities are who they claim to be. “The amount of mean people [who] are looked up to blows my mind,” she wrote at the time. “Literally some of the most famous, influential people are SO nasty and hypocritical in real life. If only people knew who they were idolizing.” She continued, “Anyone who spews hate towards any human being for any reason should never be looked up to. People who spread LOVE to all are the ones we should idolize and emulate.”