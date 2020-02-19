Don’t mess with the queen! Chanel West Coast‘s clapback game is on point and she doesn’t take shade from anybody. Whether the MTV personality, 31, is putting other celebs in their place or slamming her unruly haters, no one is safe from a classic Chanel clapback. Scroll below for some of the star’s most epic responses to online trolls.
In August 2019, Chanel hit back at a troll who took aim at her iconic laugh. “Hot body, but I can hear the laugh through the picture,” the user wrote on one of Chanel’s stunning Instagram photos. “Everyone loves the laugh. Only mean and miserable people dislike it lol,” she replied. Ouch!
Fellow Celebrities Aren’t Safe Either
Chanel doesn’t just snap at the average, she also strikes at her famous counterparts. She took to her Instagram Story to warn her fans that not all celebrities are who they claim to be. “The amount of mean people [who] are looked up to blows my mind,” she wrote at the time. “Literally some of the most famous, influential people are SO nasty and hypocritical in real life. If only people knew who they were idolizing.” She continued, “Anyone who spews hate towards any human being for any reason should never be looked up to. People who spread LOVE to all are the ones we should idolize and emulate.”
Positive Vibes Only
Following the release of her song “I Be Like,” Chanel was not open to criticism. She sent a strong message to those who didn’t like the jam. “Shout out to everyone bumping my new song #iBeLike!” Chanel captioned a celebratory photo of herself. “And F U to anyone hating on it! “
She Reminds Us All to Stay Humble
Chanel has been in the rap game for quite a while and has definitely paid her dues. She sent a message to newcomers who she found to be a little overzealous and needed a reality check. “I have worked with LEGENDS and it seems as though the up and coming people in the industry have WAY MORE of an ego,” the rapper wrote. “Got news for you lil’ newbies with big ass egos … [your] ego is not your amigo. That ego gonna c—k block a lot more success for you. Don’t get a big head before you even get BIG.”
What’s Up with the Shade?
In December 2019, Chanel admitted she doesn’t really understand why such shade is thrown her way. “I’m almost 1000 percent sure people literally lie on my name based on how people treat me sometimes,” the Ridiculousness star wrote on her Instagram Story. “I’m the nicest person around, the least of a ho, so generous and loving, so hardworking, yet I get these vibes like someone out there [is] s—tting on my name. I cannot figure it out. Hopefully people will try to get to know who I really am on their own.”
No Plastic Surgery Here
Although a fan went to compliment the star on her voluptuous lips, Chanel didn’t like the plastic surgery accusation they made. “I love what the lip fillers did to your lips,” the follower wrote, to which she replied, “I have no lip fillers,” with a laughing emoji.
Who Are You Calling Trashy, Pal!?
Sometimes Chanel’s followers do the talking for her. After one hater left a rude comment that read, “Damn this chick has zero class and even less cash smh hahahah,” fans went in for the attack. “So then why are you on her page? [Bye],” one user responded. Chanel showed her delight with a couple of loving emojis in the comments.
Don’t Come for Her Family
Chanel became unhinged when one trolled made a dig at her family and upbringing. “Dudley from Hollywood Imfso [sic] only thing you struggled doing was understanding what your Spanish housekeeper was saying,” the hater wrote on a photo, addressing Chanel by her legal name: Chelsea Chanel Dudley. “I grew up with a single mom and worked since I was 15 years old. I never had no housekeeper growing up [lmfao] stfu and sit down,” the star hit back. “What makes people like you think they know other people’s life stories??? It’s hilarious!” she wrote with laughing and shrugging emojis. “What else [has] your psychic abilities led you to think you know??? LMAO.”
She Means It!
Despite showing her haters they should not mess with her family, some still took aim after Chanel posted a filtered photo of her father. “How much makeup does he wear?” one user joked. “It’s a filter get a life,” she responded.
She Likes Her Filters, OK!?
Although several people accused the star of editing her father’s photo, she said she’s just a fan of filters. Back off, haters!