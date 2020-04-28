Dropping knowledge. Chanel West Coast took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 28, to share an inspiring message about success.

“If you sit back and watch others work, work won’t come to you,” the Ridiculousness star began her post. “If you sit back and hate on others, love won’t come to you. If you sit around complaining, no solutions will come your way. It takes working, loving and being grateful for what you already have to be happy and successful. Work hard. Love hard. Be grateful. Your life is what YOU make it.”

Courtesy of Chanel West Coast/Instagram

Chanel followed her powerful message with some more wise words. “Oh, and I forgot to mention, if you try to hold others back, you will only hold yourself back. Show support where it’s due and you will receive the same support,” she added.

The artist definitely knows a thing or two about hard work, so much so she struggles to chill out as she self-quarantines amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I’ve been trying to stay as busy as possible because I am not usually one to sit still easily,” she exclusively told In Touch on April 15. “Staying on the go keeps me sane.”

The rapper often shares empowering sentiments on her Instagram Story to help motivate others. The brunette beauty previously told In Touch her haters “fuel” her to keep going during an exclusive interview in March. “Every person along the way that laughed at me and poked at me and made it harder for me to accept my dreams — pushed me,” she explained.

Courtesy of Chanel West Coast/Instagram

“I still am not where I wanna be yet. I still haven’t had a hit song on the radio, but I know that these people … I almost appreciate them,” she continued. “I dedicate my perseverance and ambition to my haters, honestly, because as much as I love my fans and I dedicate so much to them as well it’s really the hate that makes you go, ‘I’m going to prove you wrong.’ And that pushes me every day to be like, ‘What am I going to do today to make these haters and in a year look back and feel stupid wishing they never left that comment?’”