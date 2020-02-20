Don’t mess with the queen! Chanel West Coast fired back at a hater who insulted her intelligence on Wednesday, February 19. The 31-year-old was not going to stand for any shade thrown in her Instagram comments.

“Attention, alert!” the troll began, “for all her friends that she likes your posts [sic] … Please, please like back so the dimbrain [sic] [won’t] go into a meltdown,” they wrote with a middle finger and laughing emojis on a recent post. “I’m far from a ‘DIM BRAIN’ but I admire your creativity in choice of words to be used to insult me,” the Ridiculousness star responded with a vengeance. “Bravo,” she added with a praying and raised hand emoji.

Courtesy of Chanel West Coast

It appears that Chanel gets a little salty when her fans don’t throw her a like. Another user echoed, “Y’all better like this post before she has another meltdown.” Despite the slight dose of shade, the rapper’s followers had her back in the replies. “[sic] He needs to crawl back into his gopher hole. They are always jealous,” one user responded. “Keep up the hard work with the music and your hard work in the gym has paid off. [You’re] on [fire emoji].”

Although Chanel often claps back at her haters, nothing sets her off more than when someone mistakes her for just a pretty face and not the talented artist she is. As a veteran in the music industry, the beauty had some choice words for those who have yet to pay their dues.

“I have worked with LEGENDS and it seems as though the up and coming people in the industry have WAY MORE of an ego,” she wrote on her Instagram Story back in August. “Got news for you lil’ newbies with big ass egos … your ego is not your amigo. That ego gonna [sic] c—k block a lot more success for you. Don’t get a big head before you even get BIG.” One thing is for sure, Chanel’s head isn’t just for hats.