Watch it, pal! Chanel West Coast took aim at yet another hater who lurked in her Instagram comments on Wednesday, December 18. The 31-year-old hit back after the troll made a dig at her upbringing.

“Dudley from Hollywood Imfso [sic] only thing you struggled doing was understanding what your Spanish housekeeper was saying,” the troll wrote, addressing Chanel by her legal name: Chelsea Chanel Dudley.

“I grew up with a single mom and worked since I was 15 years old. I never had no housekeeper growing up [lmfao] stfu and sit down,” the Ridiculousness star hit back. “What makes people like you think they know other people’s life stories??? It’s hilarious!” she wrote with laughing and shrugging emojis. “What else [has] your psychic abilities led you to think you know??? LMAO.”

You would think Chanel’s retort would have put the troll in their place, but yet they kept at it. “Lmao so I guess the time spent in NYC with your dad doesn’t matter lmfao,” they wrote, referring to how Chanel lived bicoastal for most of her childhood — splitting her time between her mom’s home in L.A. and her father’s DJ career in New York. “Suckin’ Rob [Dyrdek]‘s c–k to land a job is such a struggle,” they replied with a clown emoji. Ouch.

This time, Chanel held back and let her fans do the talking. “@chanelwestcoast gettem outta here!” one fan follower wrote, while another added, “You always go hard on these trolls. Leave em’ alone, they hos … .”

Chanel is our clapback queen and we love her for it. On Tuesday, December 17, Chanel threw shade at a hater who said she’s a little rough around the edges. “Damn this chick has zero class and even less cash smh hahahah,” the hater wrote on a video of Chanel interviewing Blueface at Rolling Loud Festival. “It’s just boobies lol we ladies have em [sic],” one user replied on Chanel’s behalf, referring to Chanel and Blueface’s conversation topic of “titties.” Chanel replied to her fans who came to her defense with some loving emojis.

Prior to the controversy around her Blueface post, Chanel shut down a troll who called her out for getting lip fillers. “I love what the lip fillers did to your lips,” they wrote, to which Chanel replied, “I have no lip fillers,” with laughing emojis. Keep taking on these trolls, Chanel! One comment at a time.