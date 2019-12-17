It’s au naturel! Chanel West Coast (whose real name is Chelsea Chanel Dudley) shut down rumors that she got lip injections after sharing a new photo of herself to promote an event that she was hosting over the weekend. When one fan addressed how she seemingly had a plumper pout in the pic, the Ridiculousness star cleared the air.

The conversation started shortly after the 31-year-old posted the portrait. “I love what the lip fillers did to your lips,” a commenter wrote, garnering a reaction from the MTV star. “I have no lip fillers,” Chanel replied with a laughing emoji.

Instagram

Luckily, the TV personality took the speculation in stride and that may have to do with the negativity she often deals with online. Just a few days ago, Chanel fired back at trolls for throwing shade at her — no matter what she does.

“I’m almost 1000 percent sure people literally lie on my name based on how people treat me sometimes,” the performer wrote. “I’m the nicest person around, the least of a ho, so generous and loving, so hardworking, yet I get these vibes like someone out there [is] s—tting on my name. I cannot figure it out. Hopefully people will try to get to know who I really am on their own.”

Prior to that, Chanel stood up to someone dissing her signature giggle. “Hot body, but I can hear the laugh through the picture,” the user wrote and she replied, “Everyone loves the laugh. Only mean and miserable people dislike it lol.”

John Photography/Shutterstock

Chanel has continued to expand her career over the years, having first made a splash on Rob Dyrdek’s hit show, Fantasy Factory. She later made a cameo on The Hard Times of RJ Berger, before appearing on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.

These days, Chanel has been serving as a cohost on Ridiculousness and pouring her heart into her music, recently dropping the singles “Anchors” as well as “I Be Like.”

When she’s got some free time, the reality star told In Touch exclusively that she loves to jam out to her favorite songs. “I’ve been listening to oldies lately, I’m on a weird oldies kick, so I have a whole playlist,” she said.

With the year 2020 quickly approaching, Chanel recently took to social media to reveal her resolutions and the first on her list was to “stop trying to please everyone.”

Cheers to that!