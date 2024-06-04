As Britney Spears‘ life seems to be spiraling out of control, a Hollywood insider with close ties to her team tells In Touch exclusively that her damaged personality is only going to lead the singer towards more “pain.”

“There’s no shortage of ways she can earn a living, but the real problem here is her broken personality, her low self-esteem, and all the personal setbacks she’s experienced in the last 15 years,” the source tells In Touch exclusively. “It’s a huge hole she has to dig herself out of, and she doesn’t really have an emotional support system like other stars on her level have.”

“Yes, she has a mature and responsible team in Hollywood looking after the cash, but who is looking after her soul? Her only friends are on the payroll!” the insider reveals.

The source warns that Britney’s lack of discipline, reliable collaboration and formal education has led to very little planning for the future, which is very troubling.

“Look, Britney can do anything with her life thanks to the work she put in and the fame she achieved starting in her teens. But the path she’s on now is only going to lead to more pain,” the insider says.

“The whole world was on her side when she ended her conservatorship. The scary thing is that there is no plan for the rest of her life beyond her vague desire to find a partner and settle down again. The rift between her and her family has damaged her a lot more than even she realizes,” the source explains.

The “Toxic” singer, 42, had a massive fallout with her father, Jamie Spears, as she battled to end his 13-year conservatorship over her. A judge dissolved the conservatorship in November 2021, giving Britney control over her life’s decisions.

She went on to marry longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari in June 2022, but troubles began in less than a year, when she began taking vacations without him and they were spotted not wearing their wedding rings. Sam, 30, filed for divorce in August 2023. The following month, Britney was spotted out with former housekeeper and convicted felon Paul Richard Soliz.

Despite a short fling at the time, the pair were photographed together driving around the San Fernando Valley on April 25, 2024, according to photos obtained by In Touch.

Fans became even more concerned about Britney when paramedics were called to the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood on May 1, after the pair ​allegedly got into a fight that reportedly left the “Everytime” singer “out of control” and screaming in the hallway after an alleged physical altercation with Paul. She was photographed outside the property crying and holding a pillow.

Britney took to Instagram on May 2 to show off an extremely swollen ankle, telling followers, “Hey guys, so you know, I really twisted my ankle last night.” Just to show proof … F–king idiot over here tries to do a leap in the living room at the Chateau and I fell, embarrassed myself, and that’s it. Paramedics came to my door immediately. Of course, [it] caused this huge scene, which was so unnecessary when all I needed was ice.”

However, the Mississippi native went on to claim mom Lynne Spears had something to do with it, writing in the caption, “I know my mom was involved!!! I haven’t talked to her in 6 months, and she called right after it happened before the news being out!!! I was set up just like she did way back when!!! I wish I had grandparents!!! I can’t stand her!!! I honestly don’t care I will say it.”

Following the incident at the hotel, a source told In Touch exclusively that her “family thinks she needs help.”

​“They’re considering their options,” the insider said. “Britney’s been on a downward spiral for a while now. What happened at the hotel was like a flashback to 2008.”