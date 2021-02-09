Fans of Britney Spears have likely heard about the #FreeBritney movement even before The New York Times released a documentary titled Framing Britney Spears, highlighting her conservatorship drama that has gone on for over a decade.

The singer (a.k.a. the Princess of Pop) has been under a controversial conservatorship overseen by her father, Jamie Spears, since February 2008.

People are up in arms after seeing the shocking new documentary, which further explores Jamie’s control over her finances and other aspects of her personal life. Britney’s former assistant Felicia Culotta and lawyers involved in her conservatorship made appearances in the film defending the performer’s need for independence.

The “… Baby One More Time” singer, 39, has made an effort to replace her father with a third party in recent years — but to no avail. “Jamie wants to remain as her conservator because he has served in the role for the last 13 years,” a source told Us Weekly following the premiere on February 5. “He doesn’t need the money and could be exploiting her for millions of dollars, but he has never done that.”

Viewers have been tuning into the documentary available on FX as well as Hulu and taking to social media to express their opinions on her conservatorship turmoil. Many were shocked to get a more detailed look at her legal arrangement following her public breakdown and divorce from husband Kevin Federline.

Although Jamie, 68, started out as a co-conservator, he was later given sole control in March 2019. Britney’s dad temporarily relinquished his role in September of that year after an alleged dispute with her son Sean Preston, 15. During that time, Jodi Montgomery was named temporary conservator. Jamie was ultimately cleared of wrongdoing in the incident with his grandson and he is now a co-conservator of her estate with financial company Bessemer Trust.

In December 2020, Jamie gave a rare update on where their relationship stands and revealed he had not been in contact with Britney since August. “I love my daughter and I miss her very much,” Jamie told CNN.

“When a family member needs special care and protection, families need to step up, as I have done for the last 12-plus years, to safeguard, protect and continue to love Britney unconditionally,” Jamie added at the time. “I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with self-serving interests and those who seek to harm her or my family.”

