Does Paul Richard Soliz Have Kids? Ex Claims He's a Dad of 9

Britney Spears and her boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, recently made headlines for their alleged argument at the Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles. The singer’s new flame, who once worked as a housekeeper in her home, has reportedly raised some red flags for people in her inner circle. Now, Paul’s ex Nicole Mancilla has heightened concerns by claiming that he’s a “deadbeat dad” to at least nine kids.

Does Paul Richard Soliz Have Kids?

Nicole, who was allegedly once married to Paul, claimed in a May 6, 2024, interview with Daily Mail that he is the father to her five children, but he ​​”doesn’t support not one kid. And they’re at my house.”

“He’s a deadbeat dad,” she added. “It’s difficult for me.” Court documents filed by the Los Angeles County Support Services on March 22, 2024, demanded that Paul pay $1,167 per month in child support starting May 1, 2024, as well as 50 percent of healthcare costs for 9-year-old child Trystan, 8-year-old Dylan and 21-month-old Violet, according to the publication. The complaint revealed that the children have been receiving public benefits since January 2020.

Paul’s income was listed as $2,774 per month, and Nicole’s as zero, according to Daily Mail.

A separate filing in September 2021 named Paul as the father of a 17-year-old named Cesar and a 6-year-old named Nicholas in addition to Trystan and Dylan.

Nicole also claimed in her interview with the outlet that Paul had at least four other children, calling him “the EBT Nick Cannon.”

“Just let them know that my husband fell in Britney Spears’ p—y. He was married, and now he denies his children,” she said. “He neglects his children for her.”

Nicole’s mom, surgical assistant Sandra Smith, who lives with Nicole and her kids in L.A., added, “He has ten kids. He doesn’t support any of them. They have a 1-year-old together and he doesn’t even pay attention to that one either.”

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Are Britney Spears and Paul Soliz Still Together?

Paul was hired as a housekeeper in Britney’s home in 2022. However, he was reportedly let go from the position when his criminal record, which includes disturbing the peace, child endangerment and firearm possession, was discovered. Britney and Paul sparked dating rumors in August 2023 shortly after her split from ex-husband Sam Asghari. The two allegedly split after a month, although some speculated that they remained together.

“Britney and Paul are definitely together,” one source told Us Weekly in February 2024. “He’s still in the picture.”

On May 2, 2024, news broke that Britney and Paul allegedly got into an argument at the Chateau Marmont hotel the night before and an ambulance was called due to concerns about the pop star possibly having a mental breakdown. She was “out of control, crying, possibly cut, and almost driven away in an ambulance,” TMZ reported.

Prior to the ambulance being called, a woman matching Britney’s description allegedly caused a disturbance in the lobby by “harassing and threatening hotel employees and guests.” Authorities were called to the scene but left when they found no signs of trouble. Britney and her boyfriend reportedly went back to their room around 11 p.m., when an altercation between them allegedly became physical. Hotel guests then called the ambulance out of fear that someone was injured, sources told the publication.

Britney claimed on May 2 that the “news is fake” and that photos of her at the scene were actually of “body doubles.” I think most know that !!! I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday!! Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie???” she wrote on Instagram, later claiming that she “twisted my ankle and paramedics showed up at my door illegally.”

The “Toxic” singer also claimed that her mother, Lynne Spears, was “involved” in the hotel incident. “I haven’t talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out,” she wrote. “I was set up just like she did way back when !!! I wish I had grandparents !!! I can’t stand her !!! I honestly don’t care I will say it.”