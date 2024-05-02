Britney Spears and Paul Soliz Relationship Timeline

Britney Spears and rumored boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz were spotted just days after she settled her legal dispute with her father, Jamie Spears, in April 2024. Her recent outing has fans wondering about Britney and Paul’s relationship timeline.

Paul Soliz Began Working at Britney Spears’ Home in 2022

Paul was originally hired in 2022 to perform housekeeping and maintenance duties around her California home. Page Six reported that he kept himself busy with tasks like “cleaning toilets, mopping floors and picking up trash.” However, once Britney’s team discovered his criminal record, he was let go from the position.

Dating Rumors About Britney Spears and Paul Soliz Surfaced in August 2023

Despite worries from those close to the “Toxic” singer about Paul’s criminal history, she allegedly became romantically entangled with him shortly after her divorce filing from Sam ​Asghari in 2023.

Paul Soliz Opened Up About His Relationship With Britney Spears in September 2023

While neither Britney nor her team officially addressed the rumors about her relationship with Paul, he spoke to Us Weekly in September 2023.

“She’s a phenomenal woman,” Paul said in an article published by the outlet on September 11, 2023. “She’s a very, very good, positive … She’s a good person.”

Britney Spears and Paul Soliz’s Relationship Was Reportedly Over by September 14, 2023

Less than a month after Britney and Paul reportedly began dating, sources claimed that the two had ended their brief fling.

“Britney and Paul have gone their separate ways,” an insider revealed to Us Weekly. “It was a short-lived romance but nothing serious and they’re no longer together.”

Rumors Swirled That Britney Spears and Paul Soliz Remained Together

In February 2024, whispers began to surface that Britney and Paul were still seeing one another despite what sources claimed in September 2023.

“Britney and Paul are definitely together,” one source shared with Us Weekly on February 16, 2024. “He’s still in the picture.”

A separate insider added, “She doesn’t like it when he leaves. [Britney] feels as though she deserves more attention, but he has to be there for his kids.”

Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

The second source claimed that Britney had even met Paul’s children and the group had enjoyed a day of horseback riding together.

“She’s great with [the kids], and they like her,” explained the source while adding that Britney was particularly fond of Paul’s 7-year-old son. “That’s her favorite. They just click.”

Britney Spears and Paul Soliz Seen Driving Together in April 2024

Paparazzi snapped photos of Britney and Paul on April 25, 2024. The Crossroads star was seen ducking down in the passenger seat to avoid having her picture taken, while Paul blocked his face with his arm.

A Fight at the Chateau Marmont in May 2024

On May 2, 2024, news broke that paramedics had been called to the Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles, California, after guests claimed they were concerned that Britney was having a mental breakdown after a fight with Paul. TMZ reported that Britney was “out of control, crying, possibly cut, and almost driven away in an ambulance.”

The couple had allegedly arrived at the hotel on May 1, 2024, and guests claimed that a woman matching Britney’s description “was harassing and threatening hotel employees and guests.” The paramedics arrived at approximately 10:30 p.m. but reportedly left after they found no issues. Britney and Paul allegedly returned to their room around 11:00 p.m. where they continued to party. However, they allegedly got into a physical altercation, according to TMZ, and the incident led to the paramedics being called back out to the property.

Photos showed Britney walking beside paramedics wrapped in a blanket and holding a pillow. She then reportedly left the property with her security team, but Paul stayed at the hotel.