Over so soon. Britney Spears split from husband Sam Asghari after one year of marriage and they are headed for divorce, a source exclusively revealed to In Touch on Wednesday, August 16.

“Britney wants out of her marriage. A divorce is in the works. Even though she’s pushed Sam to the brink with her erratic behavior, he would probably keep enduring it, but she’s adamant,” the insider said.

The news comes as questions about Sam, 29, and Britney’s marriage have plagued the headlines, with some fans worried about the singer’s status as her conservatorship came to an end. Rumors that something was amiss between the couple began in late March when Britney, 41, visited Hawaii without Sam — and seemingly without her wedding ring. Photos of the “Toxic” singer with her manager Cade Hudson at LAX airport ahead of the trip on March 28 showed her without a band on her finger.

Meanwhile, Sam was spotted in Los Angeles during Britney’s Hawaiian getaway, and he was also without a ring. However, he did wear the band in a selfie on his Instagram Stories on March 30. Sam’s rep, Brandon Cohen, claimed that the actor only took off his ring because he was filming a movie. Cohen denied any marital issues between Britney and Sam.

Back in January, Sam stood up for Britney when a report surfaced that the “Gimme More” singer was acting “manic” while out to dinner in a restaurant, with eyewitnesses noting that she was “yelling and talking gibberish.” Video footage showed Britney holding a menu in front of her face while another restaurant-goer attempted to videotape her.

Despite the report stating that Britney had a “meltdown,” Sam took to his Instagram Stories to urge people not to “believe what you read online.”

Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Britney and Sam tied the knot on June 9, 2022, in a backyard ceremony in Thousand Oaks, California, after more than five years of dating. They first met in October 2016 when Sam starred in Britney’s “Slumber Party” music video. At the time of filming, he slipped his phone number into her bag, which she later found and decided to put to use. The couple went Instagram official in January 2017 and continued their head-over-heels romance until they took it to the next step with their engagement in September 2021.

Britney announced in April 2022 that she and Sam were expecting their first child together. Unfortunately, she suffered a pregnancy loss one month later.

“We have lost our miracle baby … Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along,” Britney and Sam shared in a joint Instagram statement on May 14. “Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all the support.”