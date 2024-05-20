All is not well in the world of Britney Spears and a source exclusively tells In Touch that reports of the singer’s downward spirals “aren’t new.”

“[Britney’s] been going on and off her meds for as long as I can remember, but for well over a year now, it’s been getting worse. Her mood swings are epic and if Britney lets you into her world, you’ll see it firsthand. She has a big, loving heart, but the meds are necessary and it’s become obvious when she’s not on them or when she mixes other substances or alcohol with them,” the insider explains.

The source says that Britney, 42, is having trouble regulating her moods and will “go into a rage.”

“She’ll get paranoid and think people are watching her or out to get her,” the insider continues. “You can’t reason with her when she gets into one of her high anxiety panic episodes or severe mood swings. It’s very scary.”

TMZ was the first to report that the “Toxic” singer’s mental health has been in a “tailspin” on Monday, May 20, and the outlet reported that Britney’s “in increasing danger of hurting herself or others.” The publication also stated that Britney’s boyfriend Paul Soliz, a convicted felon, was currently “running her household.”

On May 10, a separate source revealed to In Touch that Britney’s “family thinks she needs help.”

​“They’re considering their options,” the insider said. “Britney’s been on a downward spiral for a while now. What happened at the hotel was like a flashback to 2008.”

Britney and Paul, 37, made headlines earlier this month when the couple allegedly got into a physical altercation at the Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles. Guests at the establishment claimed that a woman who matched Britney’s description “was harassing and threatening hotel employees and guests,” according to a report from TMZ on May 2. After officers arrived and made contact with Britney, they reportedly left at approximately 10:30 p.m. when they saw no signs of trouble. However, after the pop star went back to her room, guests alleged that she and Paul got into a physical altercation that resulted in the paramedics making a trip out to the hotel.

Coleman-Rayner

Photos of Britney showed the Grammy winner barefoot, wrapped in a blanket and holding a pillow.

On May 2, Britney addressed the incident at the Chateau Marmont via social media.

“Just to let people know … the news is fake!!!” the “Circus” artist posted and quickly deleted alongside a photo of a male model on Instagram, according to screenshots captured and shared by fans on X. “Most of the pics are body doubles and I think most know that !!! I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday!! Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie???”

Britney later reshared the statement and added, “I also twisted my ankle and paramedics showed up at my door illegally. They never came in my room but I felt completely harassed. I’m moving to Boston!! Peace.”