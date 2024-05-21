Britney Spears and ex-husband Sam Asghari called it quits on their marriage shortly after their one-year wedding anniversary in August 2023. A source exclusively tells In Touch that Sam “got the worst” of Britney’s freedom following the end of her conservatorship in 2021 and shares the “last straw” that led to the former couple’s separation.

“Unfortunately, when she was free of her conservatorship, Sam got the worst of it. One of the last straws for Sam, there were many, Britney chased him with an axe,” the insider shares of the pair. “It was during one of their epic fights and Sam couldn’t control her or talk her down. Sam is not a confrontational person and he doesn’t like arguing. There was nothing he could do to calm her down this time.”

According to the insider, the altercation got so bad that the fitness guru, 30, had to “leave” their Los Angeles residence.

“The ‘axe incident’ definitely occurred when she was off her meds,” the insider continues. “Talk of another conservatorship makes complete sense.”

Britney, 42, and Sam tied the knot in June 2022 at their home surrounded by celebrity friends including Paris Hilton and Selena Gomez. Unfortunately, their fairytale ended after saying “I Do” as their relationship quickly turned tumultuous. Sam filed for divorce from Britney on August 17, 2023, citing irreconcilable differences.

The Grammy-winning artist is currently dating boyfriend Paul Soliz, who was hired as her housekeeper in 2022. In Touch obtained photos of the two driving around San Fernando Valley in April and they seemingly did not want to be spotted. In the snapshots, the “Stronger” artist rode as the passenger princess with her ​seat fully reclined as Paul, 37, hid his face with his arm while driving.

Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

The pair made headlines the following month after they got into an alleged physical altercation at the Chateau Marmont Hotel in West Hollywood. Both Britney and Paul were photographed outside the well-known establishment. However, The ​Woman In Me author looked distressed as she was spotted barefoot while cradling a pillow into her face.

While Britney’s outbursts were like a new occurrence amongst fans, a source exclusively told In Touch that they “aren’t new.”

“[Britney’s] been going on and off her meds for as long as I can remember, but for well over a year now, it’s been getting worse,” the source said in the story published on Monday, May 20. “Her mood swings are epic and if Britney lets you into her world, you’ll see it firsthand.”