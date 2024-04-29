Britney Spears was spotted with her rumored boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, for the first time after settling her legal dispute over her conservatorship with dad Jamie Spears.

The “Toxic” singer was seen driving around the San Fernando Valley in California with Paul, who is her former housekeeper, on April 25, according to photos obtained by In Touch.​

Britney, 42, rode in the passenger seat of the Mercedes SUV and reclined her seat as far back as it would go in an attempt to avoid being photographed by the paparazzi. Paul, 37, also tried to avoid having his picture taken and blocked shots of his face with his arm.