Britney Spears is putting the blame on her mom, Lynne Spears, for the frenzy surrounding her recent incident at the Chateau Marmont. The pop star insists that paramedics being called to her hotel room on Wednesday, May 1, was “unnecessary” amid guests’ reported fears that she was having a “mental breakdown.”

“I know my mom was involved !!!” Britney, 42, wrote on Instagram on Thursday, May 2, after it was reported that she got into a fight with boyfriend Paul Soliz at the L.A. hotel. “I haven’t talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out !!! I was set up just like she did way back when !!! I wish I had grandparents !!! I can’t stand her !!! I honestly don’t care I will say it.”

To go with the message, she included a video of her swollen ankle, an injury she says she clumsily obtained at the hotel, which resulted in the call to the paramedics. “Hey guys, so you know, I really twisted my ankle last night like an idiot,” she said in the clip. “Just to show proof … F–king idiot over here tries to do a leap in the living room at the Chateau and I fell, embarrassed myself, and that’s it. Paramedics came to my door immediately. Of course, [it] caused this huge scene, which was so unnecessary when all I needed was ice.”

In a previous post, the “Sometimes” singer claimed that the “news is fake” following TMZ’s report that she was “out of control, crying, possibly cut, and almost driven away in an ambulance” during the incident.

TMZ reported that Britney and Paul got into an altercation that allegedly turned physical, leading guests to reportedly call paramedics because they feared there was an “injured person” having a possible mental breakdown in the hallway. Britney was photographed leaving the hotel with a blanket wrapped around her and she appeared to be crying in the images.

Along with her follow-up post, Britney gave a shout-out to her longtime lawyer Mathew Rosengart for supporting her amid the chaos. “This man is wonderful !!!” she gushed. “He’s like a father to me and he got me through last night !!! I adore you and admire you mister Mathew !!!”

Britney has had a contentious relationship with her mom for years. However, the women appeared to be on the road to mending things when they reunited in May 2023. At the time, Britney wrote on Instagram, “My sweet mama showed up at my door step [sic] yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!! And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love you so much !!!

They also spent time together in December 2023 for the Crossroads star’s birthday.