Just one week after Britney Spears made headlines for an alleged hotel fight with her rumored boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, a source exclusively tells In Touch that her “family thinks she needs help.”

​“They’re considering their options,” the insider says. “Britney’s been on a downward spiral for a while now. What happened at the hotel was like a flashback to 2008.”

On May 1, paramedics were called to the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California, after guests believed that Britney, ​42, was having a mental breakdown as a result of an alleged fight with ​Paul, 37. TMZ reported that the “Circus” singer was allegedly “out of control, crying, possibly cut, and almost driven away in an ambulance.”

However, the following day on May 2, Britney addressed the incident via Instagram.

“Just to let people know … the news is fake!!!” the pop star posted and quickly deleted alongside a photo of a male model on Instagram, according to screenshots captured and shared by fans on X. “Most of the pics are body doubles and I think most know that !!! I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday!! Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie???”

Britney later reshared the statement and added, “I also twisted my ankle and paramedics showed up at my door illegally. They never came in my room but I felt completely harassed. I’m moving to Boston!! Peace.”

Coleman-Rayner

The Grammy winner didn’t stop there and later posted a video of her swollen ankle and claimed that her mom, Lynne Spears, was somehow involved with the paramedics showing up at the Chateau Marmont.

“I know my mom was involved !!!” Britney wrote. “I haven’t talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out !!! I was set up just like she did way back when !!! I wish I had grandparents !!! I can’t stand her !!! I honestly don’t care I will say it.”

Britney’s erratic behavior has been a source of concern for many fans since she legally ended her conservatorship under her father, Jamie Spears, in 2021. Many fear that the “Toxic” songstress is spiraling back toward the same mental state she was in when she famously shaved her head and attacked paparazzi with an umbrella ​in February 2007. However, Britney had previously addressed the infamous head-shaving moment in her memoir and gave fans an explanation behind her decision.

“I’d been eyeballed so much growing up. I’d been looked up and down, had people telling me what they thought of my body, since I was a teenager,” Britney wrote in The Woman In Me. “Shaving my head and acting out were my ways of pushing back.”