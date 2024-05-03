Britney Spears was acting out of sorts during her alleged fight with boyfriend Paul Soliz at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, a source from the hotel exclusively tells In Touch.

“Britney seemed completely out of it,” the insider says. “If she wasn’t high on something she was definitely off her meds.”

The source adds of Paul, “The guy in blue that was with her, the ‘boyfriend,’ tried to play it cool, but he was angry and definitely frustrated with her. He played it cool when they went outside.”

Meanwhile, Britney, 42, was “acting weird” and “yelling” at Paul to “leave her alone,” the insider notes, “moaning and saying ‘it’s time to go’ and other stuff.”

“A few guests called the front desk to alert them about the problem because they knew it was Britney Spears and thought she needed help,” the source continues.

The insider reveals that Britney was previously “banned” from the hotel in 2007, “and while the management probably won’t comment about this incident, they definitely don’t want her back on their property.”

“It was a total flashback to the old Britney days,” the source concludes.

It was first reported on Thursday, May 2, that Britney and her boyfriend had allegedly gotten into a heated argument at the Chateau Marmont late in the night on Wednesday, May 1, and paramedics were called because the pop star was believed to have had a mental breakdown. She was allegedly “out of control, crying, possibly cut, and almost driven away in an ambulance,” TMZ reported.

Coleman-Rayner

After arriving at the hotel that night, Britney allegedly caused a disturbance that led to authorities being called, according to TMZ. Guests claimed that a woman matching the “Toxic” singer’s description was harassing and threatening hotel employees and guests,” the outlet reported. However, officers arrived on the scene at 10:30 p.m. and left soon after because they saw no signs of trouble.

Britney and Paul reportedly “retreated” to their room around 11 p.m. and continued partying but then allegedly got into a fight that became physical, TMZ reported. Britney was allegedly heard screaming in the hallway, which prompted hotel guests to call an ambulance because they feared that someone was “injured,” a source told the outlet. Paramedics made contact with the singer at 12:40 a.m.

The Crossroads star was later photographed outside the hotel with a blanket wrapped around her shoulders and a pillow in her arms. She had seemingly been crying and reportedly left the Chateau Marmont with her security team, but without Paul.

Britney addressed the reports about the alleged fight in an Instagram post on May 2, writing, “Just to let people know … the news is fake!!! Most of the pics are body doubles and I think most know that !!! I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday!! Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie???”

She later added, “I also twisted my ankle and paramedics showed up at my door illegally. They never came in my room but I felt completely harassed. I’m moving to Boston!! Peace.”

The singer also claimed that her mom, Lynne Spears, was “involved” in the incident. “I haven’t talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out,” she wrote. “I was set up just like she did way back when !!! I wish I had grandparents !!! I can’t stand her !!! I honestly don’t care I will say it.”