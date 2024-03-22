While promoting his 2022 film Bullet Train, a usually calm and collected Brad Pitt got uncharacteristically emotional on the red carpet when asked about his daughter Shiloh’s dance skills, after a video of the teen went viral. “It brings a tear to the eye,” gushed the proud dad, adding, “She’s very beautiful.”

Despite all the drama that’s gone down between Brad, 60, and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, since their 2016 split, the Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood star has remained very close with his 17-year-old mini-me. (Brad and Angelina also share Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.) Now a source exclusively tells In Touch that Shiloh wants to move out of her mom’s house and into Brad’s $8.3 million Los Feliz mansion.

“Shiloh isn’t unhappy at Angelina’s, but she’s turning 18 soon and wants to shake things up. Plus, she adores Brad and has always been daddy’s little girl,” says the source, adding that Brad “was ecstatic when Shiloh told him the news.”

It’s a dream-come-true scenario for Brad, but it’s Angelina’s worst nightmare. The Eternals actress, 48, has been battling Brad for custody of their younger children for nearly eight years. “Naturally, Angelina wasn’t happy, but she knows Shiloh is a woman now and can make her own decisions,” says the source. It helps that Brad lives a mere few blocks from Angelina’s $25 million compound.

“Shiloh can walk over at any time to see Angie and her brothers and sisters,” explains the source. Shiloh’s siblings also have mixed feelings about the move. While Brad is on good terms with Knox and Vivienne (the twins were spotted being chauffeured to his home for a visit in early January along with Shiloh), Maddox, Pax and Zahara “still haven’t repaired their relationship” with their dad, dishes the source. (In November 2023, Zahara revealed she’d dropped Brad’s last name when she introduced herself as “Zahara Marley Jolie” at a sorority event at Spelman College; that same month, a 2020 Instagram post from Pax surfaced in which he calls Brad “a f–king awful human being.”)

JB Lacroix/WireImage

It’s going to be an adjustment for all involved — especially Brad’s girlfriend of one year, Ines de Ramon. The source says the 31-year-old jewelry designer began shacking up with Brad a couple of months ago, but has yet to meet his kids. (Ines finalized her divorce from Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley in late February.) “Things may be a little awkward,” says the source. “It seemed to be a good plan initially, but Shiloh doesn’t even know Ines.”

Brad is determined to make it a smooth transition. “He’s thrilled Shiloh is moving in,” says the source, “and he knows it will all work out!”