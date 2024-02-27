Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Exclusive
​Inside Brad Pitt’s $3.8 Million Mansion and Angelina Jolie's $25 Million Home [Photos]

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

​Inside Brad Pitt’s $3.8 Million Mansion and Angelina Jolie’s $25 Million Home [Photos]

News
Feb 27, 2024 4:04 pm·
By
Picture

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were one of the hottest couples in Hollywood for more than a decade, though things got messy when they split in 2016. Despite no longer being a romantic item, Brad and Angelina remain in proximity of each other as neighbors.

Angelina currently lives in an impressive two-acre estate in the trendy Los Feliz neighborhood of ​Los Angeles, which she purchased for a whopping $25 million in 2018. Meanwhile, Brad resides just a few blocks away in a home he purchased in 2023 for $8.3 million.

Denim Shacket

Deal of the Day

Shoppers Say This Bestselling Denim Shacket Is ‘Cozy and Warm’ — On Sale Now View Deal

Who Is Brad Pitt Dating? Girlfriend, Relationship Updates
 Ladies Man! Inside Brad Pitt's Dating Status and Love Life Amid His Divorce From Angelina Jolie

While both Brad and Angelina like to keep their home lives out of the spotlight, fans can get a glimpse into their daily lives through photos exclusively obtained by In Touch.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.

Picture