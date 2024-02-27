Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were one of the hottest couples in Hollywood for more than a decade, though things got messy when they split in 2016. Despite no longer being a romantic item, Brad and Angelina remain in proximity of each other as neighbors.

Angelina currently lives in an impressive two-acre estate in the trendy Los Feliz neighborhood of ​Los Angeles, which she purchased for a whopping $25 million in 2018. Meanwhile, Brad resides just a few blocks away in a home he purchased in 2023 for $8.3 million.

While both Brad and Angelina like to keep their home lives out of the spotlight, fans can get a glimpse into their daily lives through photos exclusively obtained by In Touch.