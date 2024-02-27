Inside Brad Pitt’s $3.8 Million Mansion and Angelina Jolie’s $25 Million Home [Photos]
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were one of the hottest couples in Hollywood for more than a decade, though things got messy when they split in 2016. Despite no longer being a romantic item, Brad and Angelina remain in proximity of each other as neighbors.
Angelina currently lives in an impressive two-acre estate in the trendy Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles, which she purchased for a whopping $25 million in 2018. Meanwhile, Brad resides just a few blocks away in a home he purchased in 2023 for $8.3 million.
While both Brad and Angelina like to keep their home lives out of the spotlight, fans can get a glimpse into their daily lives through photos exclusively obtained by In Touch.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.
1 of 5
2 of 5
3 of 5
4 of 5
5 of 5