Work it! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt showed off her snazzy dance moves while attending a recent dance class in Los Angeles, California.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter was seen dancing to Lizzo’s viral TikTok song “About Damn Time” at the Millennium dance studio in Southern California. A fan page @shilohpitt posted a clip of her dance number where she was effortlessly hitting every count in the hip-hop routine, which included floor-work and turns.

An insider recently told Life & Style that Shiloh, 15, started showing an interest in the art nearly a year ago and her talents have flourished in just a short amount of time after attending her first beginner hip-hop class in November 2021.

“Her main love right now is dance, and she’s really good at it,” another source told In Touch in March 2022.

“She loves that she can feel the music, let go and be free, which is super important,” the insider added. “She likes all styles of dance but hip-hop and freestyle are her favorites.”

Photo by Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

The fan account posted a video of the Kung Fu Panda 3 actress dancing to Doja Cat and Tyga’s song, “Freaky Deaky” on May 13, where she was eloquently flowing to the choreography of the slow tempo routine.

“I love watching you dance, Shi. You have such a natural talent for this,” a fan commented under the video.

Her A-list parents love that their daughter is going after her passion because neither of the actors “has that talent.”

“Shiloh really can move. Angie and Brad are impressed, they couldn’t be prouder,” the insider added.

Although the teen is enjoying her newfound passion for dance, The Goree Girls actress is also interested in dipping her toes in the modeling industry. With the help of her sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh has become quite the fashionista on the red carpet and in her everyday life.

A source told Life & Style in November 2021 that she “has a couple offers” in the modeling industry and that Angelina “will guide her as best as she can” without forcing her into the fashion world.

“Angie’s been there, she knows better than most the pitfalls of being a child of a celebrity,” the insider explained. “Angie is all about protecting her kids. Brad knows his kids are in good hands.”