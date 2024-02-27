Your account
Aerials of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie s Houses as They Live Next Door to Each Other 046

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Nasty Neighbors! Aerial Photos of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s L.A. Homes Show How Close They Are

News
Feb 27, 2024 5:21 pm·
By
Picture

Despite their brutal divorce, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie cannot go far from each other as they still live in the same Los Angeles neighborhood

Brad, 60, purchased an $8.3 million mansion in 2023 after selling his previous home – the house Brad, Angelina and the kids once lived in. “He wanted to stay in the neighborhood,” a source exclusively tells In Touch.

While the Moneyball star recently had girlfriend Ines de Ramon move into his new Los Feliz estate, his ex-wife Angie, 48, is just around the corner. Aerial photos of the former couple’s homes prove just how close the two remain.

