Nasty Neighbors! Aerial Photos of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s L.A. Homes Show How Close They Are

Despite their brutal divorce, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie cannot go far from each other as they still live in the same Los Angeles neighborhood.

Brad, 60, purchased an $8.3 million mansion in 2023 after selling his previous home – the house Brad, Angelina and the kids once lived in. “He wanted to stay in the neighborhood,” a source exclusively tells In Touch.

While the Moneyball star recently had girlfriend Ines de Ramon move into his new Los Feliz estate, his ex-wife Angie, 48, is just around the corner. Aerial photos of the former couple’s homes prove just how close the two remain.