Brad Pitt is spending more time with his kids following a bitter custody battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Two of the actor’s six children visited his home in Los Feliz, California, in January, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

“Brad cherishes time with his kids and loves seeing them when he can, when he’s in town, once or twice a week,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch. “It’s definitely something he prioritizes.”

During the family’s January reunion, an Uber Eats driver dropped off pizza and a bag of snacks at Brad’s mansion. The kids stayed at their dad’s house until 8 p.m. before they were chauffeured back to Angelina’s home, which is just a couple of blocks away.

Getty

When the kids are over, Brad’s girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, who recently moved in with the A-lister, leaves the premises. Her absence from the gatherings is to avoid any backlash from Angelina, 48, who doesn’t allow the kids to spend time with Ines, 31, according to In Touch’s source.

“Angelina still exerts a lot of control over Brad,” the source explained to In Touch on Monday, February 26. “There’s no doubt Ines wants to meet the children, but she knows Brad has to do whatever it takes to see them without trouble from Angelina.”

Brad and Angelina, who split in 2016 after more than 10 years together and two years of marriage, share children Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.

The actress has primary custody of the minor children after accusing her ex of physical and verbal abuse during the 2016 fight that led to their split. Brad was cleared after an investigation by the L.A. Department of Children and Family Services later that year, but remained at war with Angelina over the kids. In 2018, a judge threatened to reduce the Eternals star’s access to the kids if she didn’t let Brad have more time with them. In 2021, he was granted equal custody, only for the decision to be overturned when Angelina appealed and had the judge disqualified.

In Touch

As he rebuilds his relationship with the kids, Brad has also found love again with Ines. The two were first linked in November 2022 and are now “[talking] about getting married and starting a family of their own,” a source told In Touch on Monday, February 26. “They are truly in love and spend all their time together.”

