More than seven years after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, the actress still has a vendetta against her ex-husband, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“She still seems hell-bent on destroying him and has been scolded for jealously sabotaging his relationship with the kids in the past, so it wouldn’t be surprising if she tried again,” the insider reveals. A bitter custody battle followed Angie’s September 2016 divorce filing and the relationship between the exes has been contentious ever since.

The A-list actor, 60, has recently been “rebuilding” his relationship with some of the kids he shares with Angelina, 48. While his relationships with the three older kids – Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19 – are still strained, he’s been spending more time with the minor children, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.

However, as In Touch exclusively reported on Thursday, February 29, Brad still has to walk on eggshells around his ex-wife when it comes to matters involving the kids. “He definitely doesn’t want to rock the boat regarding his visitation rights, which is why he closely guards [the kids’] privacy and hasn’t even taken the children out in public, even though Angelina is seen with them relatively often,” an insider dished. “He doesn’t want to give her any ammunition that would jeopardize his seeing them.”

In 2016, Angelina accused Brad of physical and verbal abuse and was granted primary custody of the children. After Brad was cleared of the allegations against him following an investigation by the L.A. Department of Children and Family Services, he fought for more time with his brood. A judge sided with the Babylon star in 2018 and insisted that Angelina allow Brad to have more time with the kids, with a threat to reduce her access to them if she did not comply. Brad was granted equal custody in 2021 but the decision was ultimately reversed when Angelina had the judge disqualified from the case in her appeal.

An insider told In Touch exclusively on Tuesday, February 26, that “Angelina still exerts a lot of control over Brad.” While she has no choice but to let him visit with the kids, she has insisted that his live-in girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, is not allowed to meet the teenagers.

Luckily, Ines, 31, has been a supportive partner and leaves Brad’s mansion when the kids come over. “There’s no doubt Ines wants to meet the children, but she knows Brad has to do whatever it takes to see them without trouble from Angelina,” the source explained.

