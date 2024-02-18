Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon’s Relationship Timeline: From 1st Public Sighting to Living Together

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are going strong! After more than a year of dating, the two are living together and continuing to keep their relationship out of the public eye.

Ines is Brad’s first serious girlfriend since his split from Angelina Jolie in 2016. Meanwhile, Ines started dating the A-list actor in 2022, shortly following her separation from Paul Wesley, whom she had married in 2019.

