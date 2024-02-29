Ines de Ramon has yet to meet Brad Pitt’s kids after more than a year of dating the actor, a source exclusively tells In Touch. Due to the A-lister’s contentious relationship with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, Ines keeps her distance when Brad is spending time with the children.

“She knows it’s a touchy situation,” a source exclusively tells In Touch, adding that Ines, 31, has no problem finding ways to keep herself busy when Brad, 60, has the kids over. “She clearly wants to let them enjoy their bonding time with Brad one-on-one.”

Ines and Brad started dating at the end of 2022 and In Touch confirmed that she moved into his Los Feliz home at the beginning of 2024. When the kids come to visit, the jewelry designer leaves the premises. As a source exclusively told In Touch on Wednesday, February 28, Ines usually leaves the house about 20 minutes before the children arrive and does not return until after they’ve gone home.

“Angelina still exerts a lot of control over Brad,” an insider told In Touch on Monday, February 26. “There’s no doubt Ines wants to meet the children, but she knows Brad has to do whatever it takes to see them without trouble from Angelina.”

Things have been tense between the Babylon star and his ex-wife, 48, since their September 2016 split. The exes share six children, three of whom are now legal adults – Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19 – and three – Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15 – who are still minors.

As In Touch exclusively reported, Brad has been seeing his younger kids on a “regular basis” since buying a home down the road from Angelina’s in 2023. In January, two of the minor children were photographed arriving at their dad’s house, where they enjoyed takeout and hung out until 8 p.m. before heading back to their mom’s.

Although Brad is “saddened” that his relationship with Maddox, Pax and Zahara remains strained, he is focused on maintaining the relationship that he’s “rebuilt” with Shlioh, Knox and Vivienne. “In about three years, they’ll all be over 18,” a source pointed out to In Touch on Wednesday, February 27. “Brad is determined to regain their trust so he can continue to be in their lives as adults.” As for the older kids, Brad is hopeful that “one day there will be peace in their hearts,” according to the source.

