Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Exclusive
Brad PItt visits with kids

Getty; Coleman-Rayner

Inside Brad Pitt’s Top-Secret Visits With His Kids: Daily Timeline, Ins and Outs of the Security

News
Updated on: Feb 28, 2024 8:00 am·
By
Picture

Brad Pitt is officially seeing his children on a “regular basis” thanks to top-secret visits with them, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

The Ocean’s 11 actor, 60, is working to rebuild his relationships with his six shared kids with Angelina JolieMaddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15 – and is going the extra mile to ensure their interactions are fun and enjoyable.

Denim Shacket

Deal of the Day

Shoppers Say This Bestselling Denim Shacket Is ‘Cozy and Warm’ — On Sale Now View Deal

It’s been nearly eight years since Brad was last pictured with his kids, but In Touch Weekly has exclusive details about the daily timeline of their visits and ins and outs of security that prove he’s putting in the work.

brad pitts reunion with his kids amid angelina drama
In Touch

Read the full story in this week’s issue of In Touch Weekly, on newsstands today.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.

Picture