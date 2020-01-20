Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s Romance Proves They Were Meant to Be — See Their Relationship Timeline!

America’s sweethearts! Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were only married for five years, but the former flames were beloved by everyone. So much so, the public is still shipping them to this day. The 50-year-old Friends alum and the 56-year-old Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood star are both single and ready to mingle, and fans are hoping that the two find their way back to one another — 15 years after they got divorced.

Since Brad is no longer with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie and Jennifer called it quits with her ex Justin Theroux, the two were able to reunite in 2019. First, Brad was spotted at Jen’s 50th birthday party in February, and then he also made an appearance at her Christmas party in December. “They’re obviously on friendly terms, and the more time that passes, the closer they seem to be getting,” a source told In Touch exclusively. “Brad has clearly made amends with Jen.”

Since then, the Hollywood A-listers have bumped into each other at the Golden Globes and SAG Awards and shared some sweet moments. After Brad won for Best Supporting Actor in Any Motion Picture on January 5, the actress couldn’t help but show her support for her ex. “Jen was all smiles. She told me directly that she had a great evening. She didn’t seem to care about not winning,” another insider told In Touch. “Her eyes welled up with emotion when Brad won.”

A few weeks later, the handsome hunk and The Morning Show star *finally* reunited in public, and it was all caught on camera. After Brad and Jen won their respective awards — Brad took home Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood while Jen took home the big win for Female Actor in a Drama Series for The Morning Show — the exes looked excited to see one another backstage. In photos obtained by In Touch, they enjoyed a nice chat, and Brad even held on to Jen’s left hand and acted as if he didn’t want her to go after she started walking away.

Jen was “floating on cloud 9” after the brief run-in, an eyewitness told In Touch exclusively, and she “couldn’t stop smiling” when she came into the press room afterward. “She was cracking jokes with reporters,” the insider added. “Reporters were commenting that this was the happiest they’ve ever seen her, the best mood they ever witnessed from the typical press-shy, more closed off Jen.”

Additionally, Brad proudly watched his ex’s acceptance speech backstage after her name was called. So precious! So, can these two get back together or what?! Time will tell.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Brad and Jennifer’s relationship timeline.