Even though Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s marriage didn’t end on the best terms, there’s no bad blood between the former flames. “They’ve always cared about each other, and they think fondly of their time together,” a source told Us Weekly. “For Jen, seeing Brad is like seeing a dear old friend again. They have a real bond.”

However, their friendly connection didn’t happen overnight. After the Friends alum, 50, and the Ad Astra star, 56, called it quits in 2005, the handsome stud went public with his romance with Angelina Jolie shortly after. The two — who share Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Vivienne and Knox, both 11 — met on set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith but called it quits in 2016 after about 12 years together.

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

These days, the brunette beauty and the Oklahoma native were seen reuniting on two big occasions. On December 14, In Touch confirmed Brad was at Jen’s Christmas party. They’ve “clearly made amends,” a source told In Touch exclusively. “They’re obviously on friendly terms, and the more time that passes, the closer they seem to be getting. You also have to remember, it’s a Christmas party, and they do have a lot of the same friends in common.”

Earlier this year, the Fight Club alum attended the California native’s birthday bash. Naturally, fans were ecstatic to see the pair together again — 14 years post-divorce — but Brad was quick to squash the romance rumors. “I gotta ask you, everyone wants to know, are you and Jen getting back?” a photographer asked Brad in May. “Oh my God,” he responded. “All right, have a good one.”

But this holiday season, the dad of six has something to smile about — he will be hanging out with some of his kids! “It looks like Brad and Angie are finally setting aside their baggage so that some of the kids can spend Christmas time with dad,” a second source revealed. “Brad’s getting Shiloh and twins, Knox and Vivienne, for part of the holiday.”

Brad also went all out for the holiday season. “He’s decorated the house with a tree, snowmen and reindeer, lights and presents [all] wrapped and ready for them to open,” the insider explained. “He’s planned a tasty menu with some of Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne’s favorite foods. Everything from pizza to Pop-Tarts — with some healthy items too, that they’ll probably avoid.”

Katie Jones/Variety/Shutterstock

All we want for Christmas is for Brad and Jen to be happy!