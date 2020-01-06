A reunion might be in store for Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at the 2020 Golden Globes! While chatting with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, the Hollywood hunk revealed he would be more than happy to run into his ex at the event. “I’ll run into Jen; she’s a good friend!” he revealed good-naturedly.

If the two didn’t spot each other on the red carpet, they’re almost guaranteed to inside the show. An insider exclusively revealed to In Touch that the stars are seated at neighboring tables. “Brad’s table is right at the front, and Jen’s table is directly behind,” the source explained. According to Us Weekly, they also arrived at the event within only minutes of each other, narrowly missing a run-in before the festivities even began.

If they do run into each other, they’ll have plenty to chat about. A source exclusively told In Touch that Brad, 56, and Jen, 50, had “clearly made amends” as they celebrated Christmas together at the actress’ party. “They’re obviously on friendly terms, and the more time that passes, the closer they seem to be getting,” the insider revealed. “This show of solidarity, at a small gathering like this, is very special. It’s a very grown up gesture on Jen’s part. You also have to remember, it’s a Christmas party, and they do have a lot of the same friends in common.”

According to the source, Brad reached out to Jen as part of his sobriety journey, and Jen “has obviously forgiven him.” In February 2019, they even partied together at her 50th birthday bash. Though he was quick to shut down romance rumors in the months that followed, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is obviously keen to continue nurturing their platonic relationship.

If he needs tips on how to be friends with an ex, the Friends alum is the perfect person to go to. In addition to rubbing shoulders with her first husband at her fiestas, she’s also spent holidays with her second husband, Justin Theroux. In November 2019, the exes snapped a cozy Thanksgiving selfie with some of their A-lister pals, even teasing each other during the evening’s toasts.