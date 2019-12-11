Ah, memories. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston‘s home from when they were newlyweds hit the market for a whopping $44.5 million. The exes owned the property from 2001 — one year after they got married — until 2006 — one year after their divorce. The sprawling Southern California mansion is absolutely breathtaking and some of the renovations can be credited to the actors.

Needless to say, it’s definitely a home fit for two Hollywood A-listers. The impressive 11,173-square-foot abode that was originally built in 1934 features five bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, which includes one in the guest house. Basically, it’s what dreams are made of.

“The French Normandy Revival-style estate includes canyon views, dreamy hedged landscaping and lighted pool, meandering stoned courtyard and patios, multiple fireplaces including the bedroom, more fireplaces in the dining room and bar, outdoor living room and an outdoor bedroom over the tennis court,” the listing on TopTenRealEstateDeals.com states about their former love nest. It sounds like Brad and Jen loved to cozy up in front of a roaring fire.

They added more personal touches with a three-year-long renovation that included “replacing the kitchen floor with heated marble, designing and installing a pub with floors sourced from a 200-year-old French château and adding a private screening room. They also added a tennis court and pavilion with guest house on the upper level.”

Although the actors are no longer together, their great taste in real estate will live on. Since their split, Jen got remarried to Justin Theroux in 2015 but they broke up two years later. “The good news is that was probably the most — I’m choosing my words really carefully — it was kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity,” the actor dished about their divorce during an interview with the New York Times in September.

As for Brad, he was with Angelina Jolie, whom he met on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith while still married to the Friends actress, for 11 years. They officially got hitched in 2014 and filed for divorce in 2016.

Surprisingly, the Fight Club actor and Jen still seem to be close. He even attended her 50th birthday party in February 2019. Sigh, so much history.

Keep scrolling to see photos of their former newlywed home!