Not only we were obsessed with Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s reunion — hello, arm grab! — at the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday, January 19, but other celebrities couldn’t get enough of the former flames’ interaction as well. After Brad and Jen won their respective awards — the 56-year-old won Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood while the Friends alum, 50, took home the big win for Female Actor in a Drama Series for The Morning Show — the exes couldn’t help but be excited for one another backstage. In photos obtained by In Touch, it seemed like they were enjoying a nice chat, and Brad held on to Jen’s left hand as if he didn’t want to let go after she started walking away. *Swoon.*

The brunette beauty was “floating on cloud 9” after the brief run-in, an eyewitness told In Touch exclusively, and she “couldn’t stop smiling” when she came into the press room afterward. “She was cracking jokes with reporters,” the insider added. “Reporters were commenting that this was the happiest they’ve ever seen her, the best mood they ever witnessed from the typical press-shy, more closed off Jen.”

Additionally, the actor proudly watched his ex’s acceptance speech backstage after her name was called. In a clip posted to Twitter, the producer was staring at the television monitor and seemed to say, “Oh, wow,” as she spoke.

It was refreshing to see Brad enamored with Jen this time around since she seemed excited for his win at the Golden Globes on January 5. “Jen was all smiles. She told me directly that she had a great evening. She didn’t seem to care about not winning,” an insider told In Touch exclusively at the time. “Her eyes welled up with emotion when Brad won.”

It’s not surprising that Brad and Jen are amicable with one another since the duo attended two bashes in 2019 — her 50th birthday in February and at her Christmas party in December. “They’re obviously on friendly terms, and the more time that passes, the closer they seem to be getting,” an additional source revealed. “Brad has clearly made amends with Jen.”

