They’re getting ready! Audrey Roloff offered her followers a glimpse of the nursery she and her husband, Jeremy Roloff, have prepared in anticipation of the arrival of their second child. “Finally got baby boy’s room a little more ready,” she wrote on her Instagram Story on December 10.

Audrey, 28, zoomed in on the simple crib the couple has set up for their son. The room also seemed to feature a white and blue rug, but followers didn’t get to see much more than that before the clips Audrey shared ended.

Courtesy of Audrey Roloff/Instagram

On July 1, the former Little People, Big World stars took to Instagram to reveal that Auj is pregnant for the second time. They shared the news with their daughter Ember‘s help and showed off some sonograms of the next little one they’re expecting.

“Baby #2 is coming in January!!! 🎉 Ember is gonna be a big sister! 😍😭” Audrey wrote in the photo caption of the Instagram photos. “We are so grateful and excited for this little blessing to join our family. 💗🙏🏻” Jeremy, 29, shared his own version of the post and wrote, “We’ve got some exciting news: Ember Jean is going to be a big sister! We’re very excited to grow our family. Thanks for following our journey and for your continual support of our family.”

Courtesy of Audrey Roloff/Instagram

Since then, the duo has revealed both their due date and the sex of the baby. “My due date is January 8,” Audrey shared on the July 30 episode of their podcast, Behind the Scenes. “So, very different this time around. Having a winter baby. As opposed to last year, we had Ember at the very end of the summer. So being pregnant at a different time of the year is just fun.”

The couple also chose to reveal the sex of the baby on social media. They shared a sweet video of their gender reveal party with family and friends where they set off blue-colored smoke bombs to share that they are expecting a boy this time around. Jeremy and Audrey’s sister-in-law, Tori Roloff — who also has a son, Jackson, and a daughter named Lilah — shared her excitement about the news on Instagram, too. “We’re adding another boy to the cousin crew!!!! Congratulations Audrey Roloff and Jeremy Roloff,” she wrote at the time.

Do you think Audrey and Jeremy will get some tips from Jer’s twin, Zach Roloff, about decorating when you have a baby boy on the way?