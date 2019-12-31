She’s in the home stretch. Audrey Roloff shared photos from a maternity photo shoot via Instagram on December 31 and reflected on how her second pregnancy is going.

“Finally snapped a few pics of the bump while baby boy is still cozy inside🤰🏼,” she began the caption. “Pregnancy is really just a remarkable experience. It’s such a gift to carry our baby on the inside and I can’t wait [to] carry him on the outside soon💗.

“[It] feels unreal that we are already at #39weekspregnant and get to meet our little guy any day now😭,” Audrey, 28, continued. “Buttttttt … I was 11 days past my dude date when Ember decided to join us earthside 😜. So trying to manage my expectations👶🏼. All you mamas out there, were you late or early?”

Courtesy of Audrey Roloff/Instagram

The photos featured the Little People, Big World alum in matching black undergarments in most of the shots, although one picture showed her in black pajamas or a jumpsuit. People in the comments absolutely loved getting a glimpse into the final stage of Audrey’s pregnancy.

“Every photo is absolutely stunning ❤️,” one person wrote. Another commented, “You look amazing! So exciting!” One fan even complimented her, “Your belly is so cute 😍.”

Audrey and her husband, Jeremy Roloff, first announced they were expecting again on July 1. “Baby #2 is coming in January!!! Ember is gonna be a big sister! ” Audrey wrote in the photo caption for the Instagram album she posted to share the big news with followers. “We are so grateful and excited for this little blessing to join our family.”

Jeremy, 29, shared his own version of the post and wrote at the time, “We’ve got some exciting news: Ember Jean is going to be a big sister! We’re very excited to grow our family. Thanks for following our journey and for your continual support of our family.”

Since then, the couple has offered some updates as the pregnancy has progressed. For instance, on December 10, Audrey gave her followers a look at the nursery they’ve prepared for their new little one. “Finally got baby boy’s room a little more ready,” she wrote on her Instagram Story over photos of the crib and nearby decor.

Are you excited for the arrival of the newest Roloff?