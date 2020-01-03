Almost there! Former Little People, Big World star Audrey Roloff took to her Instagram Story on January 2 to share a rare baby bump photo, just days before her due date. “39 Weeks,” she captioned the bare shot.

The podcaster and mom to Ember, 2, is due on January 8, which means her son could potentially make his debut at any moment. Recently, Auj, 28, — who is married to Jeremy Roloff — gave an update on her pregnancy and revealed it’s actually been smooth sailing.

Courtesy of Audrey Roloff/Instagram

“Finally snapped a few pics of the bump while baby boy is still cozy inside,” the proud mom captioned several gorgeous maternity shots. “Pregnancy is really just a remarkable experience. It’s such a gift to carry our baby on the inside and I can’t wait [to] carry him on the outside soon.”

She continued, “[It] feels unreal that we are already at #39weekspregnant and get to meet our little guy any day now. Buttttttt … I was 11 days past my dude date when Ember decided to join us earthside. So trying to manage my expectations. All you mamas out there, were you late or early?”

Back in April, the couple told In Touch exclusively that they wanted to expand their brood. “We’d like to have more kids,” Jeremy, 29, told our cameras while promoting their new book, A Love Letter Life. “Yeah, we’ve always wanted to have a big family,” Audrey added. “We definitely want to have more kids. We’ll take them one at a time, but we are totally on board. Lord willing. We don’t want to put a number on it. But we’ll take them one at a time.”

So .. does that mean we could have another Duggar-esque family on our hands? Er, not so fast. “I would call five a big family,” Jeremy dished, before his wife chimed in, “I mean Jeremy is one of four. I’m one of three.” Time will tell!