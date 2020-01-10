Welcome to the world! Audrey Roloff is officially a mom of two after giving birth to a baby boy on Wednesday, January 8. The 28-year-old and her husband, Jeremy Roloff, were thrilled to share the news about the arrival of their son with Little People Big World fans.

“He is here!!! 💙👶🏼 ⁣Bode James Roloff. 9.2 pounds, 21 inches. Born on his due date, 1/8/2020, at 7:36 p.m.,” she captioned the photos of their bundle of joy on January 10.

Several fans were overjoyed to finally get a peek at their new addition. “He looks so much like Ember!! Congratulations,” one sweetly replied. “Congratulations! I love his name!” another wrote. “Aww he’s perfect,” a third chimed in.

Monique Serra

On January 2, the redheaded beauty shared a rare photo of her baby bump with the caption, “39 Weeks.” Luckily, the mom to Ember, 2, said her pregnancy has been relatively easy in the caption of some gorgeous maternity shots.

“Finally snapped a few pics of the bump while baby boy is still cozy inside,” the proud mama began. “Pregnancy is really just a remarkable experience. It’s such a gift to carry our baby on the inside and I can’t wait [to] carry him on the outside soon.”

Courtesy of Audrey Roloff/Instagram

She continued, “[It] feels unreal that we are already at #39weekspregnant and get to meet our little guy any day now. Buttttttt [sic] … I was 11 days past my [due] date when Ember decided to join us earth-side. So, trying to manage my expectations. All you mamas out there, were you late or early?”

Previously, the couple told In Touch exclusively they would consider adding a few more to their little bunch back in April. “We’d like to have more kids,” Jeremy, 29, exclaimed. “Yeah, we’ve always wanted to have a big family,” Audrey chimed in. “We definitely want to have more kids. We’ll take them one at a time, but we are totally on board. Lord willing. We don’t want to put a number on it. But we’ll take them one at a time.” For now, their family has grown by one. Congrats, guys!