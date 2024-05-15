Jennifer Lopez celebrated Mother’s Day by enjoying a special meal without her husband, Ben Affleck.

The “Jenny From the Block” songstress, 54, was spotted at dinner at Wally’s in Beverly Hills, California, on May 12, without her famous partner, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Jennifer looked fashionable as she left the restaurant in a long-sleeved black and orange floral dress and elevated the look with a matching orange Birkin bag.

Jennifer did receive gifts on the holiday, taking to her Instagram Stories to show off six flower bouquets, gift-wrapped presents and a decorated cake. “Grateful,” she captioned the snap.

The pop songstress ended the day by sharing a special tribute to her children, Emme and Max, whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

“The most beautiful blessing of my life. Every day I wake up and think what I can do to be a better mother to you,” she wrote in a lengthy post via Instagram. “I ask God to instinctually let me be able to feel what you need in every moment so I can guide you and love you in every way that I can, so I can show you by example what it is to be a loving, caring, conscious, good human to yourself and others.”

Fans have noticed the A-list couple has increasingly been spending less time together in the last few months. Ben, 51, most notably was absent on Jen’s big night at the 2024 Met Gala, where she was handpicked by Vogue icon Anna Wintour herself to serve as co-chair.

Getty Images

“Ben not being at the Met Gala with Jen, even though he’s got a great excuse, he’s working, is causing more questions than either of them want,” an insider exclusively told In Touch on May 7, one day after the fashion fundraiser. “Even the red carpet fashion commentators were confused, thinking Ben would be right behind Jen, but nope, she went solo, which shocked a lot of people.”

Ben’s blamed filming The Accountant 2 for missing the Met Gala, but a separate source told In Touch it’s because he “decided to call it quits” on his marriage to the J.Lo Beauty founder.

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now,” the insider explained on Wednesday, May 15. “Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

Jen and Ben first started dating in the early 2000s and were just days from saying ‘I do’ before calling off their 2003 wedding. The couple tied the knot in 2022 after reuniting more than 17 years after breaking off their engagement.