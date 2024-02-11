Ben Affleck Bonds With Daughter Seraphina and Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme on Shopping Date

Ben Affleck was on dad duty during a February 10, outing with his middle child, Seraphina Affleck, and one of Jennifer Lopez’s twins, Emme Muñiz.

The actor, 51, took the teenagers to a thrift store in Santa Monica, California. Seraphina, 15, was showing off her new buzz cut, which she dyed pink ahead of the family outing. She was seen smiling while chatting with her stepsibling as they made their way to the car together.

Seraphina and Emme, 15, have developed a close bond amid Ben and Jen’s rekindled relationship. The couple, who were first an item in the early 2000s, reunited in 2021 and tied the knot in July 2022.

